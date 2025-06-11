ETV Bharat / state

Honeymoon Couple From UP Goes Missing In Sikkim After Vehicle Falls Into Teesta; Search Underway

A search operation is underway to find UP couple who went missing during their honeymoon in Sikkim after their vehicle reportedly fell into Teesta River.

Representational Image
Representational Image (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 11, 2025 at 1:37 PM IST

1 Min Read

Pratapgarh: A newly-married couple from Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district, who went to Sikkim for their honeymoon, has gone missing after their vehicle reportedly fell into the Teesta River amid heavy rain, officials said on Tuesday. A search operation is on to find the duo, they added.

The incident took place on May 29 while they were returning from Lachen to Lachung. A total of nine people, including the couple and their driver, are still untraceable, the officials said.

The missing groom, Kaushalendra Pratap Singh (29), is the nephew of BJP leader Ummed Singh. He married Ankita Singh (26), daughter of Vijay Singh Dubbu from Dhangadh Sarai Chivlaha village, on May 5. According to Kaushalendra's uncle Dinesh Singh, the couple left for Sikkim on May 25 by train and reached Mangan district on May 26.

While returning from Lachen on May 29, their vehicle reportedly plunged into the river during a spell of heavy rain. In addition to the newlyweds, the vehicle was carrying seven other tourists – two from Uttar Pradesh, two from Tripura, and four from Odisha – along with the local driver. All remain missing.

Despite continuous efforts by SDRF and NDRF teams, no bodies or survivors have been found so far, Dinesh Singh said. The family members of the missing couple who travelled to Sikkim have met senior police officers, including DIG Akshay Sachdeva and the SP of the area, he said.

“While their belongings were recovered from the hotel, there is no conclusive evidence yet to confirm whether they drowned in the river. The family back home is devastated and hoping for a miracle,” he said.

Pratapgarh: A newly-married couple from Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district, who went to Sikkim for their honeymoon, has gone missing after their vehicle reportedly fell into the Teesta River amid heavy rain, officials said on Tuesday. A search operation is on to find the duo, they added.

The incident took place on May 29 while they were returning from Lachen to Lachung. A total of nine people, including the couple and their driver, are still untraceable, the officials said.

The missing groom, Kaushalendra Pratap Singh (29), is the nephew of BJP leader Ummed Singh. He married Ankita Singh (26), daughter of Vijay Singh Dubbu from Dhangadh Sarai Chivlaha village, on May 5. According to Kaushalendra's uncle Dinesh Singh, the couple left for Sikkim on May 25 by train and reached Mangan district on May 26.

While returning from Lachen on May 29, their vehicle reportedly plunged into the river during a spell of heavy rain. In addition to the newlyweds, the vehicle was carrying seven other tourists – two from Uttar Pradesh, two from Tripura, and four from Odisha – along with the local driver. All remain missing.

Despite continuous efforts by SDRF and NDRF teams, no bodies or survivors have been found so far, Dinesh Singh said. The family members of the missing couple who travelled to Sikkim have met senior police officers, including DIG Akshay Sachdeva and the SP of the area, he said.

“While their belongings were recovered from the hotel, there is no conclusive evidence yet to confirm whether they drowned in the river. The family back home is devastated and hoping for a miracle,” he said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UP COUPLE MISSINGUP COUPLE MISSING IN SIKKIMMISSING COUPLE IN SIKKIMPRATAPGARH COUPLE MISSING

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.