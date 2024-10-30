UP Couple Found Dead In Car In Rajasthan's Karauli

Karauli: A couple was found dead in their car with gunshot wounds in Rajasthan's Karauli district, police said on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Vikas and his wife Deeksha, residents of Agra in Uttar Pradesh, they said. The incident took place in the Masalpur area of the district, they said.

On receiving the information, Superintendent of Police Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay, Additional Superintendent of Police Gumna Ram, DSP Anuj Shubhav, along with the Maslapur police station officer Neeraj Kumar Sharma reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. According to the family members, on Tuesday, the deceased couple left the house saying that they were going to visit the temple of Kiravali.

Neeraj Kumar Sharma said the bodies of a woman and a man were found in a car near a culvert about one km away from Bhojpur on the Masalpur-Jagner road.

"The bodies were first taken to Masalpur Hospital for postmortem, but due to a bullet stuck in the head of the deceased woman, the bodies were taken to Karauli District Hospital, where the medical team conducted a medical examination of the bodies and conducted the postmortem, Sharma said.

The evidence has been collected by the cyber cell and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team from the spot, Superintendent of Police Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay said. An investigation into the matter is underway and the accused will be nabbed soon, Upadhyay added.

