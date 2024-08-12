ETV Bharat / state

UP Couple Dies By Suicide Over Debt In Haridwar, Had Sent WhatsApp Suicide Note To Family

Haridwar: An Uttar Pradesh-based couple died allegedly by suicide due to mounting debts in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, after sending a WhatsApp suicide note to their family, police said on Monday. While the husband's body was recovered from Ganga river banks in Haridwar this morning, his wife could not be traced till now, they added.

The deceased has been identified as Saurabh Babbar (35), resident of Kishanpura Kotwali Nagar in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, and his wife, Mona. Babbar was a bullion trader in Saharanpur.

Investigations have revealed that the couple had sent a WhatApp suicide note to their family members on August 10. In the note, the couple said that they were taking their own lives near Haridwar Har Ki Pauri due to financial debt.

At around 9.30 am on Monday, locals spotted a body stuck in the swamp near Jamalpur Khurd village on the banks of Ganga river under Ranipur Kotwali area of ​​​​Haridwar. They immediately informed the police, who reached the spot and pulled the body out of the swamp.

Police found a mobile and a purse in the deceased's pocket. The deceased was identified from documents found in his purse. After which, police contacted the deceased's family.

It has been learnt that after receiving Babbar's suicide note, his family members had contacted Haridwar Police. After which, a team of Haridwar Police was engaged in searching the couple.