UP Constable Urges SP To Help After Losing Rs 15 Lakh In Online Gaming, Video Goes Viral

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh): A video of a constable of Uttar Pradesh Police pleading to the Superintendent of Police (SP) for assistance, saying he lost Rs 15 lakh in online gaming and have attempted to die by suicide a few times, has gone viral on social media. ETV Bharat has not confirmed the authenticity of the video.

Identified as Surya Prakash, the constable is posted in Unnao's 112 office. In the viral video, Surya is seen pleading for help in his uniform. He says that he has become mentally disturbed since he is in acute debt after losing money in online gaming. He said that he has taken loans from bank and his friends and invested in online gaming.

"I am in a lot of pressure for the last few days. I took loans and invested the amount in online gaming. Now, I have lost Rs 10-15 lakh," the teary-eyed constable said in the video.

Pleading to the SP for help to bail him out of the situation, he said that if Rs 5 is collected from each employees then it will be of huge help to him. He said that he has already attempted to die by suicide a few times and if he is not helped then he will have no other option than to end his life. "Please help me to pay off my loan and help me lead a normal life. If you don't help then I will have to end my life," he pleaded to the SP.