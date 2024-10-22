UP Constable Suspended Over 'Illicit' Relationship With Woman As Hubby Creates Ruckus

Aligarh: A constable of Uttar Pradesh Police was suspended after husband of a woman, whom he went to meet on Karva Chauth, created a ruckus, accusing them of having an illicit relationship and called the police.

The incident took place in Civil Line area under Jamalpur ​​​police station area of Aligarh on Sunday. Pravesh Kumar, a constable posted at Jamalpur police outpost has been suspended pending inquiry and investigations are being conducted by the Circle Officer, SSP Sanjeev Suman said.

According to police, Pravesh reached the house of a woman under Jamalpur police station area on October 21 to meet her. Suspecting that the constable was in an illicit affair with his wife, the man created a ruckus outside the house and informed police. The man works as a salesman at a private firm.

Soon a team from the local police station arrived at the spot. The constable had locked the door from inside and the police team got the door opened after a lot of effort. After this, police took him away from the spot.

SSP said that the constable has been suspended and the CO is probing the matter.

Police said several days ago, the woman's husband had got into a fight with some people and she had gone to Jamalpur police outpost to lodge a complaint. It was then that she met Pravesh, who was on duty at that time.

The woman's husband alleged that Pravesh used to come to their house to meet his wife when he was away for work. He said that both were in an affair for the last three months. He told police that he caught them red-handed when he found the constable coming to meet his wife on Karva Chauth and informed cops. He also alleged that his wife started threatening him when the constable was being taken away by the police.