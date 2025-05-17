ETV Bharat / state

UP Police Constable Electrocuted While Apprehending Miscreant In Bijnor

Bijnor: A police constable in Bijnor district tragically lost his life due to electrocution while attempting to apprehend a fleeing miscreant whose car had crashed into a canal, police said. The incident occurred late Friday night after the suspect fired shots on a busy road.

According to Superintendent of Police City Sanjeev Bajpai, police were alerted after a car-borne miscreant halted a truck, threatened them as he fired gunshots in the air near Chakkar Chauraha. Upon receiving the information, a Police Response Vehicle (PRV) chased the suspect, who then drove towards the canal embankment near Salmabad Bharera. As the police closed in, the suspect steered the vehicle into the canal, where it struck a high-tension electricity pole before plunging into the water.

Constables Manoj and Gangaram from the responding 112 police team immediately entered the canal to apprehend the suspect, identified as Neeraj. Tragically, a severed electricity wire had fallen into the water, electrocuting Constable Manoj Gupta. Despite the danger, Constable Manoj successfully apprehended the suspect before succumbing to the electric shock.