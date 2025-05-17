UP Police Constable Electrocuted While Apprehending Miscreant In Bijnor

Bijnor: A police constable in Bijnor district tragically lost his life due to electrocution while attempting to apprehend a fleeing miscreant whose car had crashed into a canal, police said. The incident occurred late Friday night after the suspect fired shots on a busy road.
According to Superintendent of Police City Sanjeev Bajpai, police were alerted after a car-borne miscreant halted a truck, threatened them as he fired gunshots in the air near Chakkar Chauraha. Upon receiving the information, a Police Response Vehicle (PRV) chased the suspect, who then drove towards the canal embankment near Salmabad Bharera. As the police closed in, the suspect steered the vehicle into the canal, where it struck a high-tension electricity pole before plunging into the water.
Constables Manoj and Gangaram from the responding 112 police team immediately entered the canal to apprehend the suspect, identified as Neeraj. Tragically, a severed electricity wire had fallen into the water, electrocuting Constable Manoj Gupta. Despite the danger, Constable Manoj successfully apprehended the suspect before succumbing to the electric shock.
Other officers at the scene rushed the injured Constable Manoj and his colleague, along with the injured suspect Neeraj, to the district hospital. Constable Manoj was pronounced dead during treatment. Police officials reported that Constable Manoj, upon entering the water, immediately warned his fellow officers to stay back, realising the water was electrified. His quick thinking and selfless action prevented further casualties.
SP City Bajpai stated that the police had been in pursuit of the suspect after the initial firing incident. Constable Manoj, a resident of Heba village in Chhaprauli, Baghpat, displayed exceptional bravery in his final act.
