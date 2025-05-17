ETV Bharat / state

UP Police Constable Electrocuted While Apprehending Miscreant In Bijnor

Constable Manoj successfully apprehended the suspect before succumbing to the electric shock.

Constable Manoj
Car retrived from the canal near Salmabad Bharera (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 17, 2025 at 10:35 AM IST

1 Min Read

Bijnor: A police constable in Bijnor district tragically lost his life due to electrocution while attempting to apprehend a fleeing miscreant whose car had crashed into a canal, police said. The incident occurred late Friday night after the suspect fired shots on a busy road.

According to Superintendent of Police City Sanjeev Bajpai, police were alerted after a car-borne miscreant halted a truck, threatened them as he fired gunshots in the air near Chakkar Chauraha. Upon receiving the information, a Police Response Vehicle (PRV) chased the suspect, who then drove towards the canal embankment near Salmabad Bharera. As the police closed in, the suspect steered the vehicle into the canal, where it struck a high-tension electricity pole before plunging into the water.

Constables Manoj and Gangaram from the responding 112 police team immediately entered the canal to apprehend the suspect, identified as Neeraj. Tragically, a severed electricity wire had fallen into the water, electrocuting Constable Manoj Gupta. Despite the danger, Constable Manoj successfully apprehended the suspect before succumbing to the electric shock.

Other officers at the scene rushed the injured Constable Manoj and his colleague, along with the injured suspect Neeraj, to the district hospital. Constable Manoj was pronounced dead during treatment. Police officials reported that Constable Manoj, upon entering the water, immediately warned his fellow officers to stay back, realising the water was electrified. His quick thinking and selfless action prevented further casualties.

SP City Bajpai stated that the police had been in pursuit of the suspect after the initial firing incident. Constable Manoj, a resident of Heba village in Chhaprauli, Baghpat, displayed exceptional bravery in his final act.

Read more:

  1. Mother-Daughter Electrocuted During Sleep In Telangana's Kamareddy
  2. Woman Electrocuted In UP's Varanasi, Husband And In-Law Meet Same Fate While Rescuing Her

Bijnor: A police constable in Bijnor district tragically lost his life due to electrocution while attempting to apprehend a fleeing miscreant whose car had crashed into a canal, police said. The incident occurred late Friday night after the suspect fired shots on a busy road.

According to Superintendent of Police City Sanjeev Bajpai, police were alerted after a car-borne miscreant halted a truck, threatened them as he fired gunshots in the air near Chakkar Chauraha. Upon receiving the information, a Police Response Vehicle (PRV) chased the suspect, who then drove towards the canal embankment near Salmabad Bharera. As the police closed in, the suspect steered the vehicle into the canal, where it struck a high-tension electricity pole before plunging into the water.

Constables Manoj and Gangaram from the responding 112 police team immediately entered the canal to apprehend the suspect, identified as Neeraj. Tragically, a severed electricity wire had fallen into the water, electrocuting Constable Manoj Gupta. Despite the danger, Constable Manoj successfully apprehended the suspect before succumbing to the electric shock.

Other officers at the scene rushed the injured Constable Manoj and his colleague, along with the injured suspect Neeraj, to the district hospital. Constable Manoj was pronounced dead during treatment. Police officials reported that Constable Manoj, upon entering the water, immediately warned his fellow officers to stay back, realising the water was electrified. His quick thinking and selfless action prevented further casualties.

SP City Bajpai stated that the police had been in pursuit of the suspect after the initial firing incident. Constable Manoj, a resident of Heba village in Chhaprauli, Baghpat, displayed exceptional bravery in his final act.

Read more:

  1. Mother-Daughter Electrocuted During Sleep In Telangana's Kamareddy
  2. Woman Electrocuted In UP's Varanasi, Husband And In-Law Meet Same Fate While Rescuing Her

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FIRING IN BIJNOR POLICE UPDATESPOLICE CAUGHT CRIMINAL AFTER FIRINGBIJNOR CONSTABLE DIEDSP SANJEEV BAJPAIUP CONSTABLE ELECTROCUTED

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.