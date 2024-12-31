ETV Bharat / state

UP Congress Rai Chief Writes To CM Adityanath, Demands Action Against 'Open Sale Of Intoxicants'

Lucknow: The Congress' Uttar Pradesh president Ajay Rai wrote to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, drawing his attention to the "open sale of intoxicants" and demanding strict action so that future generations can be saved from addiction. Rai said incidents of open sale and use of drugs and other intoxicants had been seen in the state's urban and remote rural areas in the past few years.

Calling it "very shameful for any civilised society", he said such incidents pointed towards an administrative failure. "The youth and poor section of the state are becoming its biggest victims." The youth, who have to be part of the state's development, are ruining their and the state's future by falling into the grip of drugs, Rai said in the letter.

"The poor section, which is somehow feeding their family in this period of inflation by working as labourers and toiling all day, is also ruining their family by falling into the grip of drug abuse," he added. The situation is such that the common people know which intoxicant is available in which street of cities and villages but police don't, he alleged.

"That is, all this is happening with the knowledge (protection) of the police," Rai said. Reports and news related to the matter are being published continuously in all reputable newspapers and the entire state is aware of it. Only the police system is unaware, he charged.

"Or it can be said that even on such a serious issue, the administration and the police system have fallen asleep like Kumbhakarna," the Congress leader said. Rai also demanded that Adityanath intervene and take strict action so that "our future generations can be saved from getting into the quagmire of drugs".