UP Cong Chief Writes To Shah, Seeks Enhanced Security For Rahul After Attack On Delhi CM

UP Cong Chief Writes To Shah, Seeks Enhanced Security For Rahul After Attack On Delhi CM
Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
By PTI

Published : August 21, 2025 at 11:26 PM IST

Lucknow: The Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Rai has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure enhanced security arrangements for party leader Rahul Gandhi, citing the recent attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

In a letter to Shah, the state Congress president said public representatives must remain accessible to citizens, but their safety is equally vital. "The personal security of our leader and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is of utmost importance. Gandhi is one of the most popular politicians in the Congress and Indian politics," Rai said in the letter.

He said that in the past few years, Gandhi has led many programmes, establishing direct communication with the public, prominent among which is the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Currently, he is leading the Jan Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, being attended by lakhs of people, Rai said.

"In these circumstances, it would be appropriate that Rahul Gandhi be provided with the highest level of personal security without fail." Rai reminded the Centre that many of Gandhi's family members had earlier fallen victim to terror-related violence, making "utmost security" a matter of paramount concern.

The demand comes a day after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office in the Civil Lines area on Wednesday morning, with her office terming the assault a part of a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her".

The accused, Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai (41), a resident of Rajkot in Gujarat, was arrested and booked under attempt-to-murder and other charges.

