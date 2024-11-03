UP CM's Former Advisor Adopts Bear and Monkey In Lucknow Zoo

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's advisor and former chief secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi adopted a monkey and a Himalayan black bear in the Lucknow Zoo on Sunday during a visit to the enclosure with his wife and folk singer Malini Awasthi and grandaughter Ahilya. Awasrthi also handed over a cheque of Rs 1.5 lakh to the zoo director Aditi Sharma.

The former top bureaucrat enquired about the well-being of the animals from the staff while little Ahilya was seen as curious about the animals. Malini Awasthi adopted the Himalayan black bear in 2021.

During the visit, the Awasthis appealed to the public to take advantage of the adoption scheme of the zoo to connect with the wild animals and contribute to the conservation of wildlife. The zoo director thanked the couple and hoped that the wild animals would continue to get their support and love.

The adoption scheme was started in 1994 in Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Park, Lucknow. The aim of this scheme is to connect people, educational institutions, industrialists, celebrities and children so that they can contribute to the conservation of wildlife. People joining this scheme are provided with an adoption membership card, citation and certificate of tax exemption under 80G.

Through the scheme, one gets an opportunity to know and understand the conservation, food and behaviour of animals. The scheme is a powerful medium to create awareness about wildlife among the public.