Gorakhpur Man Retweets Post Of Woman Threatening to Kill UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur: A tailor from Mumbai created an online sensation on Monday by retweeting the two-day-old post of a woman aiming to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Riazul Haq Ansari, on his official X account named Saif Ansari, retweeted the post by Fatima Khan, commenting: I will also kill.

Several Hindu organisations lashed out at the threat, and shared the screenshot with UP police demanding stringent action against the netizen.

Two days ago, the Mumbai Police received a death threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a message. In the text message sent to Mumbai Police Traffic Control Cell, it was warned that CM Yogi would be “killed like Baba Siddiqui” if he did not resign within 10 days.

Fatima Khan, who has a BSc in Information Technology, was arrested from Ulhasnagar in Thane district, Maharashtra. Police said she lived there with her family, and her father works in the timber business industry.

Police said that while investigating, they found that the accused was a resident of Ward No. 12 of Pipraich. Police immediately blocked Saif's account, and began gathering information about him.

Gorakhpur Superintendent of Police, Abhinav Tyagi said, "After taking cognisance of the matter, the Cyber ​​Thana Police and the Crime Branch team are tracing the accused. Gorakhpur Police along with Mumbai Police will trace the man soon," he added.