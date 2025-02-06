Stay Connected With Your Roots: UP CM Yogi Adityanath To People Of Uttarakhand

Pauri Garhwal: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Pauri Garhwal on a two-day visit on Thursday.

The Chief Minister is slated is attend various programmes including the wedding of his niece during his visit to the region in Uttarakhand. He inaugurated a Kisan Mela in Pauri where he expressed concern over migration from Uttarakhand and rise in drug addiction among the youth. Adityanath said the people of Uttarakhand are leaving their homeland for jobs. He said people of the hills should not leave their land and make the best use of whatever they have at their disposal. He stressed the need for people of the state to stay connected with their roots.

The Chief Minister appealed to the youth of Uttarakhand to stay away from drugs. "It is everyone's responsibility to make the state drug-free," he said. On the occasion, Adityanath remembered his father, late Anand Singh Bisht. At the same time, he also referred to India's first Chief of Defence Staff General late Bipin Rawat.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath interacting with goat farmers at the Kisan Mela (ETV Bharat)

Adityanath was born as Ajay Mohan Singh Bisht on June 5, 1972 in Panchur village, in Pauri Garhwal in a Garhwali Rajput family. His late father was a forest ranger. He could not attend the funeral of his father due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Of late, he has been visiting his village to meet his mother and others family members and to attend ceremonies. This time, he is slated to attend the wedding of his niece at his village. Several prominent personalities from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are slated to attend the wedding. Adityanath will stay in his village on Thursday. Earlier, Adityanath was welcomed by Uttarakhand’s cabinet ministers Ganesh Joshi and Premchand Aggarwal on his arrival at Dehradun Jolly Grant Airport.