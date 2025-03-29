ETV Bharat / state

UP CM Orders Non-Stop Ramcharitmanas Recitation In Temples On Chaitra Ramnavami

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed that a 24-hour 'Akhand Paath' (non-stop recitation) of Ramcharitmanas be organised at temples in all districts on Chaitra Ramnavami.

He said the recitation at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, which will begin on April 5 afternoon, will conclude at 12 noon on April 6 with the 'surya tilak' of Ram Lalla idol. Temples across districts have already initiated necessary arrangements, the UP government said in a statement.

During a review meeting with senior officials, the chief minister noted that large numbers of devotees are expected to visit major Devi temples, including Devipatan temple in Balrampur, Shakumbhari Devi temple in Saharanpur, and Vindhyavasini Devi Dham in Mirzapur.

"Devotees from across the country may visit Ayodhya to witness 'surya tilak'. So, all arrangements must be made to ensure their convenience and safety. Jute matting should be spread to prevent discomfort while standing in long queues under the sun. Adequate drinking water facilities and canopies should be ensured at all temples," Adityanath instructed.