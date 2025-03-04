ETV Bharat / state

UP CM Orders FIR Against Ansal Group, Assures Homebuyers Protection

Lucknow: Taking cognisance of the Ansal Group case in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered registration of an FIR against the company and assured homebuyers their interests would be protected, according to an official statement.

This came after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) initiated insolvency proceedings against the company.

During a review meeting of the Housing and Urban Planning Department on Monday, the chief minister emphasised that Ansal Group's "fraudulent practices" against homebuyers will not be tolerated. He instructed officials to take strong action against all responsible officers of the company.

"To ensure justice for those affected, CM Adityanath directed that FIRs be filed in all districts where similar cases against the Ansal Group have surfaced, following the pattern observed in Lucknow," the statement said.

"Additionally, he instructed the formation of a committee comprising the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and aggrieved buyers, ensuring that strong evidence is presented in court. This, he noted, will facilitate strict legal action and make it easier for the court to hold the Ansal Group accountable," it said.

During the meeting, officials informed the chief minister that the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had passed a unilateral order without notifying the Lucknow Development Authority and the Housing Department.

"Expressing strong displeasure, CM Adityanath directed the authorities to file an appeal in the wider public interest against the decision," it said.

While reviewing the Housing and Urban Planning Department's progress, the chief minister directed officials to take immediate action on all pending cases and expedite their resolution, it said.

During the meeting, the chief minister also assessed the operational status of Kanpur Metro, Lucknow Metro, and Agra Metro, along with updates on ongoing corridor construction. He instructed officials to accelerate project execution to ensure timely completion.

Adityanath also reviewed the progress of the one-trillion-dollar economy roadmap and key action points related to its implementation.