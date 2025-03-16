UP CM Directs Officials To Resolve Public Grievances, Deliver Justice To Needy

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held a 'Janata Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple here and addressed grievances of over 150 people.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to 'Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Vikas', Adityanath instructed officials to resolve public grievances efficiently and deliver justice to the needy.

Moving through the crowd gathered outside the Mahant Digvijayanath Smriti Sabhagar, he ensured that each person's concerns were heard, the UP government said in a statement.

Adityanath mentioned that government welfare schemes should reach the underprivileged and that they must be connected with the development programmes. He also forwarded the petitions of the people to the relevant departments and ordered quick and satisfactory resolutions.

The CM reiterated the government's firm commitment to address the concerns of every distressed individual, ensuring that no citizen is left unheard or deprived of justice. At the Janata Darshan, many people requested financial help for medical treatment.

Adityanath assured them that the government would provide full support and instructed officials to gather the necessary cost estimates for their treatment. He also directed that cases related to revenue and police matters be resolved with complete transparency and fairness, the statement said.