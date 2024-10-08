UP CM Credits BJP Win In Haryana To Party Leaders' Dedication, Power Of Double-Engine Govt

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday congratulated BJP's "dedicated" workers and office bearers for the party's historic victory in the Haryana Assembly elections. The results indicate people's faith in the public welfare policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, implemented under the "efficient leadership" of the Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and "power of double-engine government", Adityanath added.

According to latest counting trends, BJP is in majority in Haryana with 47 seats and leading in one constituency. In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Hearty congratulations to all the dedicated workers, office bearers and respected voters for the historic victory of @BJP4Haryana in the Haryana Legislative Assembly Elections-2024!"

"This victory, dedicated to the achievement of the concept of 'Developed Haryana-Developed India', is a stamp of the faith of the people of Haryana on the public welfare policies of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the efficient leadership of the Honourable Chief Minister Shri @NayabSainiBJP ji and the power of the double engine BJP government," Adityanath said.

"Heartiest congratulations to all the people of Haryana for once again giving them the privilege of serving the BJP which is imbued with the spirit of Nation First!," Adityanath said. Haryana went to polls on October 5. Counting of votes was taken up on Tuesday.