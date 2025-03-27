ETV Bharat / state

UP CM Adityanath's Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Agra Due To Technical Snag

Adityanath was in Agra for a public event to mark the eighth anniversary of the BJP government in the state.

UP CM Adityanath's Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Agra Due To Technical Snag
File image of Yogi Adityanath (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 27, 2025, 8:42 AM IST

Agra/Lucknow: An aircraft carrying Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made an emergency landing at the Agra airport shortly after take-off due to a technical snag, officials said.

The chief minister resumed his journey to Lucknow after over two hours, they said. Adityanath was in Agra for a public event to mark the eighth anniversary of the BJP government in the state.

"After the program, the chief minister was scheduled to leave from the Kheria Airport in Agra around 3.30 pm. The aircraft took off but returned shortly, apparently due to a snag, which was then inspected by officials," a police official told PTI.

"The chief minister finally resumed his onward journey around 5.30 pm from Kheria," the official added.

Senior Agra district administration and police officials remained at the airport while the chief minister waited there. BJP supporters and local politicians were also present outside the airport.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 128 projects worth Rs 635.22 crore at 'Vikas Utsav' held in Agra to mark the completion of eight years of his government.

"Residents of Agra now have access to metro rail services, officially making Agra a metro city. The construction of the civil terminal at the airport is in its final stages," he said, adding that previous governments failed to provide these facilities.

Agra/Lucknow: An aircraft carrying Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made an emergency landing at the Agra airport shortly after take-off due to a technical snag, officials said.

The chief minister resumed his journey to Lucknow after over two hours, they said. Adityanath was in Agra for a public event to mark the eighth anniversary of the BJP government in the state.

"After the program, the chief minister was scheduled to leave from the Kheria Airport in Agra around 3.30 pm. The aircraft took off but returned shortly, apparently due to a snag, which was then inspected by officials," a police official told PTI.

"The chief minister finally resumed his onward journey around 5.30 pm from Kheria," the official added.

Senior Agra district administration and police officials remained at the airport while the chief minister waited there. BJP supporters and local politicians were also present outside the airport.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 128 projects worth Rs 635.22 crore at 'Vikas Utsav' held in Agra to mark the completion of eight years of his government.

"Residents of Agra now have access to metro rail services, officially making Agra a metro city. The construction of the civil terminal at the airport is in its final stages," he said, adding that previous governments failed to provide these facilities.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UTTAR PRADESH CHIEF MINISTERUP CM EMERGENCY LANDINGYOGI ADITYANATH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.