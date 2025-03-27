ETV Bharat / state

UP CM Adityanath's Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Agra Due To Technical Snag

Agra/Lucknow: An aircraft carrying Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made an emergency landing at the Agra airport shortly after take-off due to a technical snag, officials said.

The chief minister resumed his journey to Lucknow after over two hours, they said. Adityanath was in Agra for a public event to mark the eighth anniversary of the BJP government in the state.

"After the program, the chief minister was scheduled to leave from the Kheria Airport in Agra around 3.30 pm. The aircraft took off but returned shortly, apparently due to a snag, which was then inspected by officials," a police official told PTI.

"The chief minister finally resumed his onward journey around 5.30 pm from Kheria," the official added.