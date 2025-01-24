ETV Bharat / state

UP Govt Committed To Progress, Development And Empowerment Of Girls: Adityanath

National Girl Child Day is celebrated annually on January 24 in India and is significant occasion dedicated to highlighting rights, education and welfare of girls.

File photo of UP CM Yogi
File photo of UP CM Yogi (IANS)
By PTI

Published : Jan 24, 2025, 9:39 AM IST

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is committed to the progress, development and empowerment of girls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted on Friday.

Extending greetings on the National Girl Child Day, he said on X that "Daughters are a gift from God, an extension of values. Today, on the occasion of 'National Girl Child Day', greetings to all the mothers and sisters and hearty congratulations to the people of the state!

"The double engine government is always with the women power in the form of a 'security cover'. Your progress, development and your empowerment is our commitment," the CM said.

The National Girl Child Day, celebrated every year on January 24 in India, is a significant occasion dedicated to highlighting the rights, education and welfare of girls.

Initiated in 2008, by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the day aims to raise awareness about the importance of empowering girls and creating an environment where they can thrive without the barriers of gender discrimination.

The United Nations observes October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child, to recognise girls' rights and the unique challenges girls face around the world.

