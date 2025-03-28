CM Yogi Meets Hospitalised Specially-Abled Kids Who Fell Sick At Govt Rehab Centre

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Lok Bandhu Raj Narayan Combined Hospital on Friday, where he met with special needs children from a government rehabilitation center. This visit came after the unfortunate deaths of four children and the illness of over a dozen others, reportedly due to drinking contaminated water, according to officials.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by senior officials and doctors, interacted with the children and examined their conditions. He sought updates from the doctors overseeing their treatment and instructed them to provide the best possible care. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak visited the hospital on Thursday, where approximately 16 children were receiving treatment.

Officials said Adityanath may visit the rehab centre after his hospital visit. The Nirvan Rajkiya Bal Grih, located in the Para area of Lucknow, houses 147 children, primarily orphans and those with mental disabilities. Over 20 children with special needs at the centre fell ill after drinking contaminated water and were shifted to a hospital on Tuesday evening.

Four children -- two girls and two boys, aged between 12 and 17 -- have died, according to Lucknow District Magistrate Vishak, who spoke to PTI on Thursday. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and the viscera will be preserved for further analysis. Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob suggested that the consumption of contaminated water could have caused the children's illness. The district administration has initiated an investigation into the incident.