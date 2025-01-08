ETV Bharat / state

CM Adityanath Flags Off UP Team Participating In 28th Yuva Utsav 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flags off the Uttar Pradesh team for the 28th National Youth Festival 2025, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. ( PTI )

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday flagged off the Uttar Pradesh team participating in the 28th Yuva Utsav-2025 and emphasised the importance of dialogue as a vital skill for success in public life.

28th Yuva Utsav-2025 is scheduled for January 10-12 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Addressing youths, he said, "Effective communication is essential for any politician to succeed. Without mastering this art, one cannot excel in leadership roles."

He called for replacing traditional student unions with youth parliaments in universities and colleges, fostering leadership qualities and compassion for society.

The chief minister stressed that individuals in any field — politics, administration, law enforcement, agriculture, or entrepreneurship — must embody nationalism, love for the motherland and compassion for the people to ensure meaningful progress.

Highlighting the significance of January 12, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, he said the day has a symbolic connection to youth and India’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

He said, "With Swami Vivekananda as an inspiration, Yuva Utsav celebrates the power of youth and allows participants to explore and learn about the nation’s diversity."