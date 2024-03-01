UP Class 12 Board's Math, Biology Question Papers Shared on Whatsapp Group during Exam

author img

By PTI

Published : 55 minutes ago

Uttar Pradesh class 12 board exam was shared on a WhatsApp group here an hour after the examinations.

In the wake of the incident, an FIR has been registered against the principal of Atar Singh Inter College, Rajhauli, his son, who works as a computer operator at the institute, and others.

Agra: The mathematics and biology question papers of the Uttar Pradesh class 12 board exam were allegedly shared on a WhatsApp group here an hour after the examinations began on Thursday, prompting authorities to lodge a police complaint.

On the complaint of the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS), Agra, Dinesh Kumar, an FIR has been registered in Fatehpur Sikri. The principal of Atar Singh Inter College, Rajhauli, in Kiraoli in Fathepur Sikri, his son, who works as a computer operator at the institute, and others are named in the complaint, the FIR stated.

It is alleged that the question papers were posted on the WhatsApp group "All Princiapls Agra" by the principal's son, it stated. Talking to PTI, Joint Director of the Secondary Education Department and Observer for the exams, Dr Mukesh Agrawal, said, "We have formed a committee after the incident, and accordingly directed the officials concerned to take necessary steps in this regard.

Legal action will be taken against those who have done this act." The question papers were shared an hour after the exam began in the second shift, officials said.

Read More

  1. Candidates stage protest in Bengaluru over PSI re-exam question paper leak
  2. TSPSC official appears before SIT in paper leak case

TAGGED:

UP Class 12 exam paper leakedQuestion Papers Shared on Whatsapp

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

Family of Father-Son Duo Shot Dead During Haldwani Violence in Shock, Demands Justice

Bushnell Incident Likely to Have Major Ramification in US Presidential Election

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.