UP: Chaos During Basti District Panchayat Meeting Over Allegation Of Commission

Basti: A district panchayat meeting in Basti turned chaotic as an altercation broke out between the sitting BJP district panchayat president and the party's district panchayat members. The altercation escalated to verbal abuse and almost scuffles, with purported videos of the incident going viral on social media.

The uproar erupted during a meeting on Saturday over the issue of an alleged 41.5 per cent commission in district panchayat projects. As tensions flared, district panchayat president Sanjay Chaudhary was forced to leave the meeting midway.

Prominent among those who protested included BJP district panchayat member and former MLC candidate Pramod Chaudhary, who openly criticised his party’s district panchayat leadership.

He alleged that despite the Yogi Adityanath government’s push for rapid development, a newly repaired district panchayat building—renovated at a cost of Rs 50 lakh just two years ago—was unnecessarily demolished to clear the way for a new Rs one crore project.

He accused officials of misappropriating funds and alleged rampant corruption in awarding contracts. “The practice of taking a 41.5 per cent commission on projects raises serious concerns about the quality of development work,” he alleged.

Additional Chief Officer Vijay Kumar Verma and district panchayat president Sanjay Chaudhary denied the allegations. Commenting on the incident, Sanjay Chaudhary said that no proposal or discussion regarding the alleged commission was part of the meeting’s agenda.

He added that the work plan for the 2025-26 financial year had been unanimously approved with the support from 36 members. Regarding the demolition of the building, he asserted that due procedures, including obtaining an NOC from the PWD, had been followed, and that the new construction would enhance local infrastructure.

Dismissing the incident as an internal matter, he said, “All members are like family. Such arguments happen. As the head, I have to listen to everyone. However, there were no objections when the proposal was discussed in the previous meeting. All development work are being carried out as per the rules.”