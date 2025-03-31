UP Celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr Amid Tight Security; Maulana Urges People Not To Offer Prayers On Streets

Lucknow/Jhansi: Eid-ul-Fitr is being observed across the country, including in Lucknow, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, and Varanasi, as people are offering prayers in mosques for peace and harmony.
This time, prayers are offered inside the mosques. At the same time, the police administration made strict security arrangements. Simultaneously, top officials of every district have arrived to congratulate the worshippers on Eid.
Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali extended wishes saying, "The festival of Eid is being celebrated all over the country. I congratulate everyone on Eid."
Appealing to adhere to guidelines, he further said, "Before going to Eid prayers, Fitra must be distributed among the poor so that they can also celebrate Eid. Fasting people do not offer prayers on the streets, so that there is no dispute, and they may offer prayers in the mosque only."
With a large number of people, Eid Namaz is being offered in the big mosque in Lucknow from 7.30 am on Monday. Eid ul-Fitr Namaz is being offered at Aish Bagh Eidgah in Lucknow, where the Namaz ended at 9:30 am.
After the Namaz, many other ministers, including Samajwadi Party (SP) National President Akhilesh Yadav, former Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and Minister Danish Azad Ansari, reached Eidgah. Eid ul Fitr Namaz was offered at 9:00 am at Teele Wali Masjid in Lucknow.
Maulana Fazlul Mannan appealed to offer it by tying a black band in protest against the Waqf Amendment Act 2024. Eid ul-Fitr prayers were also offered at 11 am in the Asifi Mosque of Bada Imambara, where Maulana Kalbe Jawad led the prayers, and a large number of people from the Shia community came to offer prayers.
