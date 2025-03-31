ETV Bharat / state

UP Celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr Amid Tight Security; Maulana Urges People Not To Offer Prayers On Streets

Lucknow/Jhansi: Eid-ul-Fitr is being observed across the country, including in Lucknow, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, and Varanasi, as people are offering prayers in mosques for peace and harmony.

This time, prayers are offered inside the mosques. At the same time, the police administration made strict security arrangements. Simultaneously, top officials of every district have arrived to congratulate the worshippers on Eid.

Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali extended wishes saying, "The festival of Eid is being celebrated all over the country. I congratulate everyone on Eid."

Appealing to adhere to guidelines, he further said, "Before going to Eid prayers, Fitra must be distributed among the poor so that they can also celebrate Eid. Fasting people do not offer prayers on the streets, so that there is no dispute, and they may offer prayers in the mosque only."