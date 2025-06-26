ETV Bharat / state

UP Caste Discrimination Row: FIR Against Priest-Narrators For Alleged Molestation, Faking Identity

Etawah: The alleged caste-based dispute in this district of Uttar Pradesh has taken a new twist as police registered an FIR against two ‘kathavachaks’ (priest-narrators) for allegedly hiding their caste identity and molesting a woman. The case was registered on Wednesday night at the Bakewar police station following a complaint by a family.

Police said that Jai Prakash Tiwari, a resident of Dadarpur village, accused priest-narrators Mukut Mani Yadav and Sant Kumar Yadav of falsely claiming to be Brahmins and using fake Aadhaar cards to support their identity.

“The duo allegedly introduced themselves as Mukut Mani Agnihotri and Sant Kumar, both claiming Brahmin caste, to perform a religious storytelling event,” they said, citing the complaint.

Tiwari also alleged that one of the narrators “behaved inappropriately” with his wife during the event.

A copy of FIR (ETV Bharat)

Senior Superintendent of Police Brijesh Srivastava confirmed the development, saying that both narrators are accused of molestation and identity fraud. “They posed as Brahmins and produced fake identification. The case is under investigation,” he said.