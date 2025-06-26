UP Caste Discrimination Row: FIR Against Priest-Narrators For Alleged Molestation, Faking Identity

Etawah: The alleged caste-based dispute in this district of Uttar Pradesh has taken a new twist as police registered an FIR against two ‘kathavachaks’ (priest-narrators) for allegedly hiding their caste identity and molesting a woman. The case was registered on Wednesday night at the Bakewar police station following a complaint by a family.
Police said that Jai Prakash Tiwari, a resident of Dadarpur village, accused priest-narrators Mukut Mani Yadav and Sant Kumar Yadav of falsely claiming to be Brahmins and using fake Aadhaar cards to support their identity.
“The duo allegedly introduced themselves as Mukut Mani Agnihotri and Sant Kumar, both claiming Brahmin caste, to perform a religious storytelling event,” they said, citing the complaint.
Tiwari also alleged that one of the narrators “behaved inappropriately” with his wife during the event.
Senior Superintendent of Police Brijesh Srivastava confirmed the development, saying that both narrators are accused of molestation and identity fraud. “They posed as Brahmins and produced fake identification. The case is under investigation,” he said.
The incident came to the fore after two videos surfaced online showing the narrators being beaten and humiliated by villagers after revealing they were from the ‘Yadav’ community. The videos also showed the men with shaved heads, forced to apologise and touch the feet of a woman.
Following the assault, police arrested four persons from Dadarpur village, and further investigation is ongoing.
This has also invited political reactions, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accusing the BJP government of fostering caste discrimination. He also announced financial assistance for the victims.
Meanwhile, hundreds of Yadav community members held a protest in front of the Bakewar police station over the FIR against storytellers. The protestors were demanding the release of the community members arrested by the police.
A stone-pelting incident was also reported in the area in which a police vehicle was damaged. Following the uproar, the police called in the force from 12 police stations and chased away the protesters.
The second demonstration took place on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, where the protestors took out a bike rally.
