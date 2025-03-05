ETV Bharat / state

UP: Car Runs Over 4 People Sleeping on Road Divider, 2 Dead

UP: Car Runs Over 4 People Sleeping on Road Divider, 2 Dead
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Mar 5, 2025, 11:52 AM IST

Lucknow: A car ran over four people sleeping on a road divider in the Hasanganj police station area here early on Wednesday, killing two of them and injuring the others, police said.

Witnesses told police that the SUV's tyres suddenly burst, leading to the driver losing control of the vehicle, which ran over the sleeping people before hitting an iron pole.

The four persons were taken to King George's Medical University's Trauma Centre, where two of them were declared dead, police said, adding the victims have not been identified yet.

Police Inspector D K Singh said efforts are being made to nab the SUV driver, who managed to flee after the accident. Whether the driver was inebriated or not is part of the probe, he said.

