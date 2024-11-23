ETV Bharat / state

UP Cabinet Gives Nod To DPR For Extension Of Noida Metro's Aqua Line

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by CM Yogi, approved extension of the Noida Metro Aqua Line from Sector 51 to Greater Noida Knowledge Park V.

By PTI

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved the detailed project report for the proposed extension of the Noida Metro's Aqua Line corridor from Sector 51 to Greater Noida Knowledge Park V, officials said.

A decision in this regard was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here, the state government said in a statement. The cost of the project is Rs 2,991.60 crore, it said. "The implementation of the project will facilitate transportation and generate direct/indirect employment opportunities," the statement said.

Lauding the decision, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh said on X, "The Cabinet chaired by Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath ji has approved the extension of the 17.435 km long Aqua Line Metro Project from Noida Sector-51 to Greater Noida Knowledge Park-V.

"This project will provide great convenience to thousands of passengers travelling daily between Noida and Greater Noida and will make commuting even easier. Heartfelt thanks to Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath ji for approving the metro project!" Singh said.

UP CABINETNOIDA MLA PANKAJ SINGHCHIEF MINISTER YOGI ADITYANATHUTTAR PRADESH

