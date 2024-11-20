UP Bypolls: BJP Pressuring Administration To Win 'Through Manipulation', Alleges Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the ruling BJP of misusing the administrative machinery to win the Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls "through manipulation". He said his party has complained to the Election Commission (EC) about "irregularities" in various constituencies. Voting is underway for bypolls to nine assembly seats in the state.

Addressing reporters here, Yadav said, "We have lodged complaints about irregularities in various constituencies, including Karhal, Sisamau, Meerapur, Kundarki, Phulpur and Majhawan. Despite these complaints, it seems that the Election Commission is turning a blind eye to them. It appears that the EC's senses are no longer functioning." "The BJP wants to win these bypolls not through votes but through manipulation," the former chief minister alleged.

Fearing defeat, the ruling party is pressuring the administration to act unfairly, he charged. "I urge voters to go to polling booths... and stay there until they have cast their vote. This is a right granted to us and everyone must exercise it," he added.

Referring to the Election Commission's directives issued in response to the SP's earlier complaints, Yadav said, "The EC had clearly instructed that police cannot stop anyone, conduct searches, or check ID cards. Despite this, the BJP is resorting to dishonesty because they know they are losing public support."

Earlier in the day, the EC ordered suspension of police personnel found violating its guidelines on checking of voters and stopping them from casting votes in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls. This came after Yadav, on the basis of video evidence, urged the poll body to suspend all police personnel checking voter cards and Aadhaar IDs of people.

Yadav further accused the BJP of preventing many people who want to vote for opposition parties from casting their ballots to make up for its supporters' disinterest. "Many of their own people are opposing them. Their voters are slipping away and even voting against them. The BJP is using police to block our supporters from voting because their voters are not turning up," he claimed.

He said the BJP's desperation indicates a crumbling hold on power. "Their throne is shaking and they are panicking because both the public and their internal factions are against them," he said. According to Election Commission data, a voter turnout of 31.21 per cent was recorded in Uttar Pradesh till 1 pm. Polling will end at 5 pm.