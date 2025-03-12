ETV Bharat / state

UP Bus Driver Killed, 17 Others Injured After Head-On Collision With Uttarakhand Bus In Hathras

Hathras: A bus driver died, and 17 other passengers were injured after a head-on collision between a Uttarakhand Roadways bus and a UP Roadways bus in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, police officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place near the Meetai village located in the Chandapa Kotwali area at around 3 am on Wednesday, officials added.

Soon after the incident, the Chandapa police team was pressed into service and sent the injured to the district hospital. Of them, three who were seriously injured were sent to Aligarh Medical College, police officials said.

"There was a head-on collision between Uttarakhand and UP Roadways buses in the Chandapa Kotwali area at around 3:00 am. The UP Roadways bus driver died on the spot," an official said.