UP Bus Driver Killed, 17 Others Injured After Head-On Collision With Uttarakhand Bus In Hathras

Hathras: A bus driver died, and 17 other passengers were injured after a head-on collision between a Uttarakhand Roadways bus and a UP Roadways bus in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, police officials said on Wednesday.
The incident took place near the Meetai village located in the Chandapa Kotwali area at around 3 am on Wednesday, officials added.
Soon after the incident, the Chandapa police team was pressed into service and sent the injured to the district hospital. Of them, three who were seriously injured were sent to Aligarh Medical College, police officials said.
"There was a head-on collision between Uttarakhand and UP Roadways buses in the Chandapa Kotwali area at around 3:00 am. The UP Roadways bus driver died on the spot," an official said.
"At the same time, 17 passengers travelling in both buses were injured. Some were slightly injured and have gone to their respective homes. The body has been sent for post-mortem," he added.
The Roadways bus of the Uttarakhand Tanakpur depot had left for Tanakpur from Agra. On reaching the village Meetai, it collided with a roadways bus of the Hathras depot coming from the opposite side.
The UP Roadways bus driver, identified as Vijay Singh (52), a resident of the village Tikait Kotwali Sadabad district, Hathras, died on the spot, police officials said. The driver of the Uttarakhand Roadways bus, Younis (47), a resident of Alinagar Kichha Uttarakhand, and 17 passengers travelling in both buses were injured, they added.
Read More
Pune-Like Porsche Crash In Chandigarh Leaves One Dead, Two Seriously Injured