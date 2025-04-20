ETV Bharat / state

Bride And Groom Made To Play Drum And Rattle On Stage: Video Sends Social Media Into A Tizzy

The groom's friends brought a blue-coloured drum and a rattle onto the wedding stage and presented them to the newly-wedded couple.

Drum and rattle gifted to groom and bride.
Drum and rattle gifted to groom and bride. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 20, 2025 at 2:51 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hamirpur: A funny incident at a wedding has become a topic of discussion among the people of the local people in the Dada Garden of the Rath town in the Hamirpur district. The manner in which the groom's friends teased the newly-wedded couple on the stage caught everyone's attention. The friends gifted a drum and a rattle to the bride and groom. Not stopping at that, they made both groom and bride play the musical instruments. A video showing all this has garnered wide attention on social media.

Many friends and invitees attended the wedding of Shailendra Rajput, a resident of the Mangarol village, and Seema Rajput, a resident of the Rihunta village. They brought a blue-coloured drum and a rattle. They went onto the stage and presented these gifts to the couple. They also made the couple play music in the presence of other invitees. Initially, the bride and groom looked shy and kept smiling for a long time on the gift given by their friends.

Drum and rattle gifted to groom and bride. (ETV Bharat)

Later, they started having fun with their friends. The video has sent social media into a tizzy in the past two days. Some users are commenting on this video. At the same time, the social media users are also commenting on other incidents that set the internet on fire recently.

Read More

  1. India Likely To Take Up Visa Revocation Issue With US Vice-President Vance
  2. Jaipur All Set To Welcome US Vice President JD Vance; Amber Fort, City Palace And More On His Pink City Itinerary

Hamirpur: A funny incident at a wedding has become a topic of discussion among the people of the local people in the Dada Garden of the Rath town in the Hamirpur district. The manner in which the groom's friends teased the newly-wedded couple on the stage caught everyone's attention. The friends gifted a drum and a rattle to the bride and groom. Not stopping at that, they made both groom and bride play the musical instruments. A video showing all this has garnered wide attention on social media.

Many friends and invitees attended the wedding of Shailendra Rajput, a resident of the Mangarol village, and Seema Rajput, a resident of the Rihunta village. They brought a blue-coloured drum and a rattle. They went onto the stage and presented these gifts to the couple. They also made the couple play music in the presence of other invitees. Initially, the bride and groom looked shy and kept smiling for a long time on the gift given by their friends.

Drum and rattle gifted to groom and bride. (ETV Bharat)

Later, they started having fun with their friends. The video has sent social media into a tizzy in the past two days. Some users are commenting on this video. At the same time, the social media users are also commenting on other incidents that set the internet on fire recently.

Read More

  1. India Likely To Take Up Visa Revocation Issue With US Vice-President Vance
  2. Jaipur All Set To Welcome US Vice President JD Vance; Amber Fort, City Palace And More On His Pink City Itinerary

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UP UTTAR PRADESHHAMIRPUR DRUM RATTLEGROOM BRIDE GIFTSFRIENDSUP DRUM RATTLE

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Love With Urdu, Barabanki Man Retells The Ramayana Through 7,000 Couplets In 500 Pages

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Assassin's Creed Shadows Review: A Gorgeous World, A Familiar Tale

Kashmiri Carpet Weaving In Photos: How Trump Tariffs Threaten This Centuries-Old Industry

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.