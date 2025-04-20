Bride And Groom Made To Play Drum And Rattle On Stage: Video Sends Social Media Into A Tizzy

Hamirpur: A funny incident at a wedding has become a topic of discussion among the people of the local people in the Dada Garden of the Rath town in the Hamirpur district. The manner in which the groom's friends teased the newly-wedded couple on the stage caught everyone's attention. The friends gifted a drum and a rattle to the bride and groom. Not stopping at that, they made both groom and bride play the musical instruments. A video showing all this has garnered wide attention on social media.

Many friends and invitees attended the wedding of Shailendra Rajput, a resident of the Mangarol village, and Seema Rajput, a resident of the Rihunta village. They brought a blue-coloured drum and a rattle. They went onto the stage and presented these gifts to the couple. They also made the couple play music in the presence of other invitees. Initially, the bride and groom looked shy and kept smiling for a long time on the gift given by their friends.

Drum and rattle gifted to groom and bride. (ETV Bharat)

Later, they started having fun with their friends. The video has sent social media into a tizzy in the past two days. Some users are commenting on this video. At the same time, the social media users are also commenting on other incidents that set the internet on fire recently.