UP BJP Leader's Relative Kidnapped, Shot Dead In Meerut

Meerut: The relative of a BJP leader was kidnapped and shot dead at Sardhana in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh.

The victim, Shivam (26), a relative of BJP leader and district panchayat member Sunil Pradhan, was a resident of Baroda village at Pilkhuwa in Hapur district. He was on his way home after closing his shop when he was kidnapped by some people in a car near a petrol pump. On being informed by the petrol pump staff, police reached the spot and started a search for Shivam. While Shivam could not be traced, his two-wheeler, blood marks and mobile phone were found 500 metres from the spot.

Body found near Salawa village

The police personnel continued their search and found Shivam's body on the bank of Ganga canal enar Salawa village. Shivam, who had been to jail for attempt to murder was out on bail. He was staying at his sister's place and ran a fertiliser and seeds shop. Police said he was shot dead.

Hunt for accused

SP, Rural Rakesh Kumar Mishra said a manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits. Police have registered a case based on the complaint of Shivam's family members. Shivam had gone to jail in a case of attempt to murder in Baroda village. He had been released on bail. Mishra said a team has been formed to investigate the case and the accused will be arrested soon.Mishra said Shivam's body has been sent to a hospital for postmortem. As per sources, the car in which Shivam was kidnapped was seen near his shop. It has also come to light that the car's occupants had tea near Shivam's shop before kidnapping. Police said the murder was pre-planned.

A few days back, a BJP leader's son was found dead near his flat at Gangadham Colony in Ganga Nagar locality of Meerut. The body of the victim, Aman Tomar was found in a drain. His father Yashpal Singh is a member of the BJP's district committee in Meerut. Aman, who had been missing, was last seen sitting in his car after returning from a wedding with his family. According to police, the deceased had attended the wedding ceremony with his wife and children. After dropping his father off at Rakshapuram, he returned to his flat, leaving his wife and children at the entrance. While the family went inside, Aman stayed in his car.