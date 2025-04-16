UP: BJP Leader, Four Family Members Booked In Dowry Death Case In Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: A local BJP leader and four of his family members have been booked for the alleged dowry death of a 30-year-old woman at Basikalan village in Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Wednesday. The woman, identified as Fozia, was found hanging in her house on Tuesday evening, they said.

The SHO of Shahpur police station, Deepak Chaudhary, said a case was registered on Tuesday night against Faisal, the divisional president of BJP’s minority cell, his brother Firoz Khan (husband of the deceased), mother Nazreen, and two others under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

While Faisal’s family claimed Fozia died by suicide, her father Khalik has alleged foul play. In his complaint, Khalik said Fozia, who got married to Firoz Khan in 2023, was being harassed by her in-laws over dowry demands.

“We have lodged an FIR, and appropriate legal action is being taken. The matter is being probed from all angles,” Chaudhary said.