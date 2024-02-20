UP BJP to Hold Meeting to Chalk out Lok Sabha Poll Strategy Today

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party's poll plan for Uttar Pradesh will be decided on Tuesday before the announcement of candidates for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, said sources.

The big meeting of the UP BJP will be held at 3.30 pm today before the Parliamentary Board meeting to be held in Delhi in the coming days, said sources. CM Yogi, Baijayant Panda, Dharampal Singh, Bhupendra Chaudhary, both deputy CMs, presidents of all fronts, regional presidents, and state officials will be present in the meeting, said sources.

"A strategy will be decided regarding rallies for the Lok Sabha elections. rally plan will be made to cover every Lok Sabha of UP by PM Modi, CM Yogi, Amit Shah, and JP Nadda. Responsibilities will be distributed among all the officials to complete the agenda decided in the meeting held in Delhi," added the source. Meanwhile, the 'Phir eK baar Modi sarkar' campaign anthem was released at the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) National Council meeting at Bharat Mandapam this weekend, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The multilingual track features lyrics in 24 Indian regional languages. The song centres around the theme of inclusive development across different sectors, across regions, different cohorts and sections of society, as claimed by the Narendra Modi government. The BJP's campaign slogan 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar' was announced by party national president JP Nadda in January 2024 where party leaders from across the country had gone and done wall paintings under this theme.

Meanwhile, a two-day national convention of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), aimed at deliberating on the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections, commenced on Saturday in Delhi. A meeting of the party's national office-bearers was held, followed by the hoisting of the party flag by National President Jagat Prakash Nadda to inaugurate the national convention.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday released another list of 11 candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. Last month on January 30, the Samajwadi Party (SP) announced the names of 16 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, to take place this year. The Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held in April-May this year.