UP: Bank Manager Found Dead In Kanpur, Probe Launched

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and said that the cause of death will be determined once her postmortem report comes.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 4 minutes ago

Kanpur: A bank manager was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her flat in Kalyanpur of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, officials said.

On Monday, the family of the deceased Medha was unable to reach her on the phone following which they contacted the police, leading to the tragic discovery.

“Officers arrived to find the door locked from the inside. After breaking in, they found Medha's body on the floor, surrounded by blood,” said a police officer.

He said a team comprised of police and forensic experts collected the evidence and sent her body for a postmortem.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abhishek Pandey said that Medha, who was a manager at Aryavart Gramin Bank in Farrukhabad, had been living in the flat for six months with the least interaction with neighbours.

“On Monday, when Medha's family got no answer on the phone, her father, Ramji Lal Nayak, contacted his sister-in-law, Neetu, who lives near Medha's flat, to check about her. However, Neetu found the door was locked from the inside and there was no response, she contacted the security guard. Fearing anything bad, the family called police,” he said.

“When our team arrived and broke open the door, we found Medha's body lying on the floor. We have launched an investigation into the incident. However, the cause of death will be determined only once her postmortem report comes and we will expand the probe further,” ACP said.

