Two Arrested By UP ATS For Anti-India Activities Through WhatsApp Group

The accused were associated with a WhatsApp group 'Reviving Islam' which has three admins and 400 Pakistanis as its members.

Uttar Pradesh ATS arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities
Ajma (Left) and Dr Shaikh (ETV Bharat)
Published : August 4, 2025 at 7:03 PM IST

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh ATS arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities.

The accused, Ajmal of Naugamwa Sadar area in Amroha district and Dr Usama Maz Shaikh of Thane district in Maharashtra were allegedly associated with a WhatsApp group called 'Reviving Islam'. In addition to three admins, 400 Pakistanis are reportedly part of the group.

The accused have been accused of propagating anti-national and radical ideology against non-Muslims through various social media platforms. During questioning, the accused confessed to have been associated with the group through which anti-India propaganda is being spread.

Ajmal told investigators that he was in contact with several Pakistanis. He said he was in contact with Dr Shaikh through Instagram. Ajmal said he considered Dr Shaikh as his mentor. He said Dr Shaikh posted anti-India comments on Instagram and Signal app.

The accused said they talked about overthrowing the elected government in India and implementing Sharia law in the country. They further told the interrogators that they wished to wage 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' in the country. They also had been trying to incite Muslim youth against people from other communities, an official of UP ATS said.

The ATS had registered a case against the accused after investigation on August 1. While Ajmal was arrested earlier, Dr Shaikh was nabbed from his village in Maharashtra.

