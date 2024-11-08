ETV Bharat / state

UP Assembly's Special Secretary Killed In Road Accident In Ayodhya

Special secretary of UP Assembly died and his son was injured after their car rammed into a truck in Ayodhya last night.

Damaged car (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Ayodhya: Special secretary of Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Brij Bhushan Dubey, was killed in a road accident on Thursday night. His son, who was accompanying him, suffered serious injuries and was admitted to the district hospital.

According to the police, Brij Bhusan, a resident of Surekha Khas in Pakolia police station area of Basti district and his son, Krishna Dubey alias Raja, were going to Lucknow when the incident occurred. Krishna, who was driving the car, lost control over the wheels while overtaking a truck near the highway post of Patranga area in ​​Ayodhya. The speeding vehicle crossed the divider, ramming into a truck on the other side of the road near Roza village sugar mill.

Both Brij Bhushan and Krishna were seriously injured and taken to the district hospital. Doctors, however, declared Brij Bhushan brought dead while his son is undergoing treatment.

Circle Officer (CO) Ashish Nagar said the car of the special secretary of Uttar Pradesh Assembly met with an accident on Thursday night. "Brij Bhushan, who was injured, died at the hospital while his son is undergoing treatment. On information, a police team reached the spot. Brij Bhushan's family has been informed while his body was sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is on," Nagar said.

