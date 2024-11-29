ETV Bharat / state

UP Assembly Speaker Administers Oath To Newly Elected BJP And RLD MLAs

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was present on the occasion, congratulated winning candidates and called it victory for the state's development and people's faith

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana on Friday administered the oath to the newly elected BJP and RLD MLAs. Voting for the by-elections in nine seats of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly was held on November 20 and the results were declared on November 23. In the by-elections, six MLAs of the BJP and one of its alliance partners Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) were elected.

The Samajwadi Party stood victorious in two seats Karhal and Sisamau. On Friday, newly elected MLAs Ramveer Singh from Kundarki, Deepak Patel from Phulpur, Surendra Singh from Khair, Sanjeev Sharma from Ghaziabad, Dharmaraj Nishad from Katehari, Suchismita Maurya from Majhawan (all BJP) and Mithlesh Pal of the RLD from Meerapur took oath in the Assembly.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was present on the occasion, congratulated the winning candidates and called it a victory for the state's development and people's faith. Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna were also present on the occasion along with the ministers and MLAs.

Earlier on Wednesday, Naseem Solanki, the newly-elected Samajwadi Party MLA from Sishamau, took oath in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

TAGGED:

UP ASSEMBLY SPEAKER SATISH MAHANASAMAJWADI PARTYUP CHIEF MINISTER YOGI ADITYANATHRASHTRIYA LOK DAL

