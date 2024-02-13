UP ASP Rahul Srivastava Suspended for Raping UPSC Aspirant in Lucknow

Lucknow: An Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has been suspended on allegations of rape and a departmental inquiry ordered against him.

ASP, Rahul Srivastava was accused of allegedly raping an UPSC aspirant and forcing her to abort after she got pregnant. A complaint was registered against Srivastava at Gomti Nagar extension police station in the city last month. An investigation was initiated against Srivastava and he was suspended on recommendation of former DGP Vijay Kumar.

Earlier, the victim had submitted a complaint against Srivastava to the DGP and Chief Minister following which, an FIR was lodged against the ASP.

On November 29, 2023, a woman from Lucknow, complained to the Women and Child Protection Organisation saying she came in contact with Srivastava through Facebook while she was preparing for UPSC in 2019. She alleged that Srivastava had called her to a hotel to provide her notes to help in cracking the entrance. However, the accused allegedly laced her drink with a sedative and raped her along with recording a video of the act.

The woman alleged that she was raped by Srivastava several times after this by threatening to make her videos viral. She said that she became pregnant last year and Srivastava forced her to abort. When Srivastava's wife came to know the matter, she and her acquaintances pressurised her to withdraw her police complaint.

According to the victim, she had made several complaints at the police station against the ASP but her complaints were not heard. After this, she appealed to the DGP and the Chief Minister for justice. Following which, a case was registered against three persons including Srivastava and his wife at Gomti Nagar extension police station.