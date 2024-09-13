"Arrest Me But Don't Shoot": UP Accused Tells Cops 22 Hrs After He Absconded

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): A man, accused of assault on police, had escaped from the court premises in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Wednesday but turned up at the police station 22 hours later to surrender. He offered cops to arrest him while urging them not to shoot him and to spare his family members.
Fariyad was once again presented in court and ordered jail custody.
A team from the Kithor police station reached the ADJ court on Wednesday with Anshul, accused in a 2012 case, and Fariyad, accused of police assault in 2021. A warrant was issued against them and the court ordered to send both to jail.
While leaving the court premises, Fariyad managed to dodge the cops and escaped. For three hours, two constables did not report the incident to the seniors. It was only in the evening that the entire matter was revealed. After this, both the constables were suspended over negligence on the orders of SSP Dr Vipin Tada and a report was filed in the Civil Lines police station in this connection.
Several teams were deployed to search Fariyad but he could not be found anywhere.
Around 22 hours later, Fariyad himself reached Kithor police station on Thursday. He told policemen, "Arrest me but do not shoot. Leave my family members."
Fariyad said that after escaping from the court, he hid in the railway station at night. He came to know from somewhere that his family members have been taken into custody after he had escaped, he told policemen. After hearing this, he himself reached the police station to surrender.
SP Rural Rakesh Mishra said that the accused was taken to the court for his appearance but after the judgment, he had fled from the spot. "Two constables were also suspended in this case. Now, the accused had surrendered. He was again produced in the court and had been sent to jail."
