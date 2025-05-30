Uttar Pradesh: Four Killed As Speeding Bus Overturns Due To Steering Failure

Jaunpur/Hamirpur: In a tragic accident near Shambhuganj under Baksha police station limits in Jaunpur, a speeding bus overturned due to steering failure, police said on Friday.
The accident resulted in the deaths of four individuals and left five others critically injured, they said. Upon receiving information, police rushed to the scene and, with the help of bystanders, transported the injured to a nearby hospital. The bus was reportedly carrying around 40 passengers at the time of the mishap. The identity of the victims is yet to be asertained.
Meanwhile, in Hamirpur, a farmer lost his life after falling into a well along with his tractor while ploughing a field. The incident occurred in the village of Mamna of Sarila Tehsil on Friday morning.
It is understood that the 60-year-old victim, Ramkishan Kushwaha, was ploughing his field with a tractor when he fell into a well. After receiving the information, Jalalpur police reached the spot and, with the help of local residents, began a rescue operation to retrieve both the farmer’s body and the tractor from the well.
Jalalpur Police Station in-charge, Brajmohan, confirmed the death of Ramkishan Kushwaha, son of the late Jagdev. Ramkishan, a dedicated farmer, resided with his wife, Sumit Rani. The couple had no children. Police are probing the matter.