Uttar Pradesh: Four Killed As Speeding Bus Overturns Due To Steering Failure

Jaunpur/Hamirpur: In a tragic accident near Shambhuganj under Baksha police station limits in Jaunpur, a speeding bus overturned due to steering failure, police said on Friday.

The accident resulted in the deaths of four individuals and left five others critically injured, they said. Upon receiving information, police rushed to the scene and, with the help of bystanders, transported the injured to a nearby hospital. The bus was reportedly carrying around 40 passengers at the time of the mishap. The identity of the victims is yet to be asertained.

Meanwhile, in Hamirpur, a farmer lost his life after falling into a well along with his tractor while ploughing a field. The incident occurred in the village of Mamna of Sarila Tehsil on Friday morning.