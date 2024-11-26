UP: 7-Time BJP MLA Dies; PM Modi, CM Adityanath Offer Condolences

Varanasi: Senior BJP leader and seven-time MLA from Varanasi South Shyamdev Rai Chaudhary died at a hospital here on Tuesday, a local BJP leader said. Chaudhary, who was 85 years old, was ailing from some days. He was popularly known as 'Dada'. BJP Mahanagar president Vidyasagar Rai said Chaudhary was admitted to a private hospital in Mahmoorganj after he suffered a brain haemorrhage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Chaudhary's death and termed it as an irreparable loss for Kashi and politics. The PM, who is a Lok Sabha member from Varanasi, had enquired about Chaudharys's health last week while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently visited the former MLA at a local hospital.

Modi said the former MLA was popular among the people due to his simplicity. "I am deeply saddened by the demise of senior BJP leader Shyamdev Rai Chaudhary ji, who was dedicated to public service throughout his life. We all fondly called him 'Dada'," Modi said in a post in Hindi on X.

The prime minister said Chaudhary not only contributed significantly in nurturing and grooming the party but he also remained dedicated to the development of Kashi. His death is an irreparable loss for Kashi as well as the entire political world, he said. "May God give strength to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!" the PM said.

Adityanath, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other political leaders also condoled the death of Chaudhary who was an MLA of Varanasi South for seven consecutive terms from 1989 to 2017. He was also the Protem Speaker of the state assembly in 2007 and 2012.

The UP chief minister in his message on X said, "The death of senior politician and former MLA Shyamdev Rai Chaudhary ji (Dada) is extremely sad and an irreparable loss to the BJP family. Humble tribute to him! "I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant salvation to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!" he said.

Yadav said in a post on X said, "The demise of senior BJP leader Chaudhary ji is extremely heart-rending. May God grant peace to his soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this grief."

Congress state president Ajay Rai in his condolence message on X said, "The demise of popular leader, seven-time former MLA Shyamdev Rai Choudhary ji 'Dada', who was a member of the Vidhan Sabha with me continuously, is an irreparable loss.'' Rai further said, "May Baba Vishwanath ji grant him a place in his lotus feet! Om shanti!"