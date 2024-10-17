UP: 4 Killed As Pickup Crashes into Power Pole In Mathura

Mathura: A devastating road accident occurred in the Kosikala area of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning, claiming the lives of four brick kiln workers and injuring four others.

The victims, all from Gaya in Bihar, were travelling in a rented pickup truck after alighting from a train at Aligarh railway station. The vehicle, carrying approximately 25 labourers, lost control and collided with a power pole on the Shergarh-Kosi road.

Eyewitnesses reported that the impact caused the electric wire to break and fall onto the vehicle, resulting in a live wire situation. Panic ensued as passengers attempted to escape, with some jumping from the moving vehicle.

Gauri Devi, her daughter Komal, Kunti Devi, and her daughter Priyanka succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Four others suffered serious injuries and were initially admitted to Kosi Community Health Center (CHC) before being referred to the district hospital.

Superintendent of Police (Dehat) Triguna Bisen confirmed that the injured are receiving medical attention and that police are investigating the incident. The driver, responsible for the accident, fled the scene abandoning the vehicle. Authorities are working to apprehend the accused.

This tragic incident highlights the need for improved road safety measures and responsible driving practices. The labourers were hired from Bihar to work at a brick kiln in Kosikala's Hodal area. Police are working to provide assistance to the families of the deceased and injured.