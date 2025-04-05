UP: 3 Missing Girls From Meerut Residential School Found; Families Demand Answers

Meerut: Three female students who went missing from the Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls School in UP's Meerut on Thursday were found on Friday night, police said. The families of the students have expressed their displeasure over police not revealing any information regarding where the girls were found.

Three students went missing under suspicious circumstances from Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls School located in Bhuni village of Sarurpur area of ​​Meerut district. On receiving the information, police went on an intensive search, and the girls were found late Friday night and were handed over to their families.

Families Allege Negligence

The family members alleged that the police called them and handed over the daughters, but no information was given. The father of a student said that they are planning a protest against the serious negligence.

SSP Dr Vipin Tada said that all three students were found at 11 pm on Friday and were handed over to their family members. He added that the police will share other information related to the case soon. Meanwhile, the State Women Commission member Dr. Meenakshi Bharala alleged that everything is not right in Kasturba Gandhi Residential Schools, adding she will send a report to the government.

According to the families, even though the students went missing during the day, the Basic Shiksha Adhikari only informed the Chief Development Officer at 9:40 PM. The CDO then informed the District Magistrate about the matter. The DM sent the Chief Development Officer, Additional District Magistrate Administration, Superintendent of Police Rural and Tehsildar to the spot.

In view of the seriousness of the incident, the District Magistrate himself had to go to the spot at midnight. The Senior Superintendent of Police also reached there. A joint investigation committee of the Chief Development Officer, Additional District Magistrate (Administration) was constituted for the investigation. The police had constituted 5 separate teams for the search.

DM Takes Action

The District Magistrate has terminated the service of the warden and a teacher at Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls School. The BSA has also filed a case against both. The contract services of in-charge warden Reena and full-time teacher Bindiya were terminated with immediate effect after being found guilty of serious irregularities, lax supervision and negligence in the investigation report of the case.

Apart from this, clarification has been sought from the District Coordinator of Girls Education, Nempal Singh. Action will be taken if his role is found suspicious. Meanwhile, Sarurpur's Block Education Officer, Ajay Kumar, has been transferred to another development block. Two female home guards deployed at the school have also been removed with immediate effect. Their role in this incident will also be investigated. The DM has also said that action will be taken on the negligence of the BSA.

There are 5 Kasturba Gandhi Residential Schools in the district. Apart from Sururpur, these are located in Mawana, Kila Parikshitgarh, Purva Ahiran of Meerut block and one in Kharkhoda town.