UP: 14-Year-Old Dalit Girl Tortured, Gang-Raped In Moradabad; One Held

Moradabad: A 14-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly kidnapped, tortured and gang-raped repeatedly in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, police said on Wednesday, adding that one of the accused was arrested.

Station House Officer (SHO) Bhagatpur police station Sanjay Kumar Panchal said that according to a complaint lodged by her family members, during the girl's captivity, "the accused allegedly burned an 'Om' tattoo on her hand with acid, forcibly fed her meat, and subjected her to further torture".

He said that based on the complaint, four accused- Salman, Zubair, Rashid, and Arif- have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and SC/ST(Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The complainant alleged that on January 2, 2025, her niece was abducted while she was on her way to a tailor, the officer said.

The accused allegedly kidnapped her in a car, rendering her unconscious with an intoxicant, he said, citing the complaint.

According to the complaint, the minor was then allegedly held captive in a room and subjected to repeated gang rapes, the SHO said.