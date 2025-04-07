UoH Students Union Urges AICC Leader To Facilitate Damage Assessment Survey In 400 Acres

Hyderabad: In an effort to address the issue of the 400-acre land parcel adjacent to the University of Hyderabad (UoH) here, AICC incharge of party affairs in Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan on Sunday held a meeting here with the university students and civil society groups.

The UoH Students Union (UoHSU) urged Natarajan to take steps to allow the Union, along with expert faculty and researchers to conduct damage assessment surveys and gather biodiversity data at the land in Kancha Gachibowli.

In a memorandum submitted to Natarajan, the Union demanded withdrawal of all the charges on students who have been named in various FIRs "across police stations in Telangana, UoHSU president Umesh Ambedkar said. Two persons are still in jail, it said.

Despite the stay by the Supreme Court, police have still been stationed throughout the campus causing unwarranted hurdles in daily lives of students|, it said, demanding immediate withdrawal of police force from the campus.

Claiming that 2,300 acres of land was allocated to the university for academic and research purposes when it was established during former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's regime, the union urged Natarajan to take steps to register the whole land, including the 400 acres, in the university's name.

The students have provided a detailed explaination of the issue to Natarajan following which she assured to bring it to the attention of the party leadership, sources said. Natarajan has asked the state government to engage in discussions with all the stakeholders on the issue.

The committee of ministers appointed by the government to hold talks with stakeholders comprises Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, both alumni of UoH, and state Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy "She (Natarajan) said the government should also listen to their (students and others) objections. And wait for the Supreme Court’s ruling on the land issue too. We will hold consultations with all stakeholders and we should give patient hearing," a senior Congress leader told PTI.

The Congress leader said the Kancha Gachibowli land belongs to the state government and the present dispensation fought in the courts and retained it. Meanwhile, in an open letter to students, "environment enthusisasts"and the people of Telangana, BRS leader K T Rama Rao said they should stand united and continue peaceful resistance.

Alleging intimidation tactics against the university's students, he said the Congress government is undermining a genuine environmental movement by spreading "false narratives", including claims to relocate the university and the proposal to build an 'eco park' in its place.

The Telangana government's plan to develop 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli to create IT infrastructure has sparked protests by the UoH Students' Union. The matter is now being heard in the Telangana High Court and Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court on April 3 asked the Telangana government to explain the "compelling urgency" for clearing a large tree cover on the land parcel next to University of Hyderabad, and stayed any future activity till further orders The agitating students claim that the 400-acre stretch belongs to the varsity while the state government asserts that the land is under its possession and allocated nearly equivalent space to the UoH near its campus in lieu of the Kancha Gachibowli land long ago.

The Cyberabad Police on April 4 imposed restrictions till April 16 on the entry of people into the area of 400-acre land in Kancha Gachibowli, citing the prevailing law and order situation and to prevent any disturbance of public tranquillity.