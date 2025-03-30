ETV Bharat / state

UoH Students Hold Protest Over Land Development Issue, Condemn CM Revanth Reddy’s Remarks

Hyderabad: Students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) have held a protest against the Telangana government’s proposal to develop 400 acres of land at Kancha Gachibowli here to set up IT Parks and others besides condemning the recent statements of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the Assembly on the issue.

Raising slogans against the Congress government in Telangana, the students took out a march on the campus on Saturday night as per a protest call given by the University of Hyderabad Students’ Union (UoHSU), for burning an effigy of the Telangana government.

The protesting students demanded the government stop the reported proposal to auction the land and register the land in the name of the University.

The protesting students raised slogans against the police and an argument broke out when they tried to burn the effigy.

The protesters alleged they were manhandled during their peaceful protest and demanded the police to leave the campus.

"Despite attempts to snatch the effigy and suppress the protest, the Students' Union successfully resisted and burned the government's effigy," a release from the UoHSU claimed.

The University students also held a protest on March 13 demanding the Telangana government to stop the reported auction.