Unwavering Love Of Family: Woman Undergoes Rare Third Kidney Transplant In Andhra; Mother, Husband, Father Each Donate The Organ

Vijayawada: In a remarkable display of family support and medical resilience, a 30-year-old woman from Nandigama in Andhra Pradesh's NTR district underwent three kidney transplants with her mother, husband and father each donating a kidney in the face of repeated organ failures.

According to doctors, the woman initially underwent a kidney transplant with her mother as the donor, but the organ failed over time. Her husband then stepped in to donate his kidney, but unfortunately, that too was unsuccessful. Faced with yet another medical crisis, her father came forward for the third transplant.

A team led by nephrologist Dr. G. Sarathbabu at Sarath’s Institute of Nephrology and Urology Hospital, Vijayawada, successfully performed the complex surgery. Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Dr. Sarathbabu emphasized the rarity of a single patient undergoing three kidney transplants.

Hospital Chairman G. Venkat Rao, along with Dr. Prashanthi and Dr. Dheeraj, also participated in the event, highlighting the medical challenges and advancements that made the procedure possible. The case stands as a testament to medical progress and the unwavering love of a family willing to go to any lengths to save their loved one.

In another rare surgery, doctors at the Star Hospitals in Hyderabad successfully performed a simultaneous liver and kidney transplant on a 54-year-old critically ill patient from Andhra Pradesh in December last year.

The patient from the Ongole area of Andhra had been suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure for eight years, which led to kidney damage. Besides, his liver was damaged due to a hepatitis B infection necessitating a liver surgery.