'Unwanted Controversy,' Says Vishvraj Singh After Udaipur Palace Violence

Udaipur: Reacting to the violent clash that broke out between his supporters and representatives of the Udaipur City Palace on Monday night after he was blocked from entering the palace, royal family member Vishvaraj Singh MLA said that the entire controversy was unnecessary.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the Nathdwara MLA said that it is a normal ritual for any royal family member to visit the Dhuni temple after the coronation. He added that it got unwanted attention because of the ban imposed on his visit.

"There are no legal or social factors that stop me from visiting the temple. Dhuni is a holy place blessed by the presence of our ancestors. People visit this place with faith and respect." he added. Vishvraj Singh Mewar dismissed allegations that they were trespassing the temples as baseless. He also questioned the inaction of the administration against those who pelted stones.

Vishvaraj Singh Mewar added that he would go to visit Lord Ekling Nath on Wednesday. A grand temple of Lord Bholenath is located at Kailashpuri, 22 kilometres away from the city. Lord Ekling Nath is worshipped as the family deity of the Maharajas of Mewar.