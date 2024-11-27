ETV Bharat / state

'Unwanted Controversy,' Says Vishvraj Singh After Udaipur Palace Violence

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Vishvraj said that it is a normal ritual for any royal family member to visit the Dhuni temple after the coronation.

Unwanted Controversy Says Vishvraj Singh After Udaipur Violence
BJP MLA Vishvaraj Singh speaks with officals after he was denied entry into Udaipur Palace (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Udaipur: Reacting to the violent clash that broke out between his supporters and representatives of the Udaipur City Palace on Monday night after he was blocked from entering the palace, royal family member Vishvaraj Singh MLA said that the entire controversy was unnecessary.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the Nathdwara MLA said that it is a normal ritual for any royal family member to visit the Dhuni temple after the coronation. He added that it got unwanted attention because of the ban imposed on his visit.

"There are no legal or social factors that stop me from visiting the temple. Dhuni is a holy place blessed by the presence of our ancestors. People visit this place with faith and respect." he added. Vishvraj Singh Mewar dismissed allegations that they were trespassing the temples as baseless. He also questioned the inaction of the administration against those who pelted stones.

Vishvaraj Singh Mewar added that he would go to visit Lord Ekling Nath on Wednesday. A grand temple of Lord Bholenath is located at Kailashpuri, 22 kilometres away from the city. Lord Ekling Nath is worshipped as the family deity of the Maharajas of Mewar.

Vishvaraj Singh was anointed as the head of the erstwhile royal family in Chittorgarh fort on Monday morning, following the demise of his father Mahendra Singh Mewar earlier this month. However, a cloud of a feud between Mahendra Singh Mewar and his estranged younger brother Arvind Singh Mewar -- who are descendants of Rajput king Maharana Pratap -- hung over the occasion. However, a violent clash broke out on Monday night, resulting in stone-pelting after he was blocked from entering the palace.

According to the District Collector Poswal, following the clashes, the district administration has taken the disputed Dhuni Mata Temple site into receivership.

The dispute is the latest chapter in the long-standing rivalry within the royal family. Vishvaraj Singh’s anointment as Maharana has deepened the divide, with factions loyal to Arvind Singh opposing his ascension.

Read More:

  1. Udaipur Palace Violence: Royal Family Feud Turns Ugly
  2. Situation Tense Outside Udaipur Palace After Vishvaraj Singh Denied Entry Over Royal Family Feud

Udaipur: Reacting to the violent clash that broke out between his supporters and representatives of the Udaipur City Palace on Monday night after he was blocked from entering the palace, royal family member Vishvaraj Singh MLA said that the entire controversy was unnecessary.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the Nathdwara MLA said that it is a normal ritual for any royal family member to visit the Dhuni temple after the coronation. He added that it got unwanted attention because of the ban imposed on his visit.

"There are no legal or social factors that stop me from visiting the temple. Dhuni is a holy place blessed by the presence of our ancestors. People visit this place with faith and respect." he added. Vishvraj Singh Mewar dismissed allegations that they were trespassing the temples as baseless. He also questioned the inaction of the administration against those who pelted stones.

Vishvaraj Singh Mewar added that he would go to visit Lord Ekling Nath on Wednesday. A grand temple of Lord Bholenath is located at Kailashpuri, 22 kilometres away from the city. Lord Ekling Nath is worshipped as the family deity of the Maharajas of Mewar.

Vishvaraj Singh was anointed as the head of the erstwhile royal family in Chittorgarh fort on Monday morning, following the demise of his father Mahendra Singh Mewar earlier this month. However, a cloud of a feud between Mahendra Singh Mewar and his estranged younger brother Arvind Singh Mewar -- who are descendants of Rajput king Maharana Pratap -- hung over the occasion. However, a violent clash broke out on Monday night, resulting in stone-pelting after he was blocked from entering the palace.

According to the District Collector Poswal, following the clashes, the district administration has taken the disputed Dhuni Mata Temple site into receivership.

The dispute is the latest chapter in the long-standing rivalry within the royal family. Vishvaraj Singh’s anointment as Maharana has deepened the divide, with factions loyal to Arvind Singh opposing his ascension.

Read More:

  1. Udaipur Palace Violence: Royal Family Feud Turns Ugly
  2. Situation Tense Outside Udaipur Palace After Vishvaraj Singh Denied Entry Over Royal Family Feud

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CLASH AT UDAIPUR PALACEMEWAR ROYAL FAMILY DISPUTEUDAIPUR VIOLENCE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.