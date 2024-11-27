'Unwanted Controversy,' Says Vishvraj Singh After Udaipur Palace Violence

Udaipur: Reacting to the violent clash that broke out between his supporters and representatives of the Udaipur City Palace on Monday night after he was blocked from entering the palace, royal family member Vishvaraj Singh MLA said that the entire controversy was unnecessary.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, the Nathdwara MLA said that it is a normal ritual for any royal family member to visit the Dhuni temple after the coronation. He added that it got unwanted attention because of the ban imposed on his visit.
"There are no legal or social factors that stop me from visiting the temple. Dhuni is a holy place blessed by the presence of our ancestors. People visit this place with faith and respect." he added. Vishvraj Singh Mewar dismissed allegations that they were trespassing the temples as baseless. He also questioned the inaction of the administration against those who pelted stones.
Vishvaraj Singh Mewar added that he would go to visit Lord Ekling Nath on Wednesday. A grand temple of Lord Bholenath is located at Kailashpuri, 22 kilometres away from the city. Lord Ekling Nath is worshipped as the family deity of the Maharajas of Mewar.
Vishvaraj Singh was anointed as the head of the erstwhile royal family in Chittorgarh fort on Monday morning, following the demise of his father Mahendra Singh Mewar earlier this month. However, a cloud of a feud between Mahendra Singh Mewar and his estranged younger brother Arvind Singh Mewar -- who are descendants of Rajput king Maharana Pratap -- hung over the occasion. However, a violent clash broke out on Monday night, resulting in stone-pelting after he was blocked from entering the palace.
According to the District Collector Poswal, following the clashes, the district administration has taken the disputed Dhuni Mata Temple site into receivership.
The dispute is the latest chapter in the long-standing rivalry within the royal family. Vishvaraj Singh’s anointment as Maharana has deepened the divide, with factions loyal to Arvind Singh opposing his ascension.
