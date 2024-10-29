Jagannath Devotees Oppose Unusual Timing Of ISKCON Rath Yatra in Houston

Puri/Bhubaneswar: ISKCON’s decision to host a Rath Yatra in Houston, USA, on November 9 has drawn strong criticism from Jagannath devotees, who argue that such an event disregards the traditional sanctity of the Rath Yatra, which is held annually in Puri according to Hindu scriptures. Devotees feel organizing such processions on arbitrary dates contradicts the religious and cultural essence of Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra.

Amid growing discontent, members of various Jagannath organizations met with the Law Minister on Monday, urging the state government to intervene. These groups are calling on the government to uphold the authentic Rath Yatra traditions, which are deeply tied to Odisha’s cultural heritage. In response, the Law Minister promised to discuss the matter with ISKCON representatives and address these concerns directly.

The Sri Jagannath temple administration too has announced its intent to meet with ISKCON’s leadership in India to reinforce the importance of holding the Rath Yatra only on its designated nakshatra/tithi, as per tradition. “It is the responsibility of all who revere Lord Jagannath to follow the traditional date,” stated Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan. “The temple administration will request that all institutions respect and adhere to this sacred schedule,” he added.

ISKCON’s plan to organize a Snan Yatra on November 3 has further fueled concern. The Jagannath Sanskruti Parishad president Sanchita Mohanty, submitted a memorandum to the Law Minister, demanding that both he and the Chief Minister intervene to stop such events. Mohanty said, according to the Skanda Purana, the bathing ceremony of Chaturdha Murti Mahaprabhu (four deities - Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Sudarshan) traditionally takes place during the full moon of the first month, which is the only appropriate time for such processions. “Holding a Rath Yatra on random dates disregards these scriptures and disrespects the legacy of Jagannath culture,” Mohanty asserted.

Moreover, the Gajapati Maharaja of Puri had earlier expressed his disapproval of these one-day Rath Yatras, reinforcing the concerns of devotees who feel that any deviation from the Puri Rath Yatra traditions distorts the authenticity of Jagannath worship.

“ISKCON’s one-day Rath Yatra on unusual timings have been met with resistance globally from Jagannath followers,” said a senior sevayat from the Puri temple. “This event contradicts the spirit of the Rath Yatra and harms the sentiment of millions whose existence revolves around Lord Jagannath.”