Unusual Heist In Himachal Pradesh: Thieves Cook 'Aloo-Gobhi' Then Steal Utensils, Food Items Including Ghee And Sugar

Thieves in Salouni feasted in a kitchen before stealing food items and utensils. Authorities are investigating, suspecting drug-related activity behind the theft.

Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 11, 2025, 2:06 PM IST

Hamirpur: A bizarre case of theft has emerged from the Salouni town in the Badsar subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district. On Saturday night, unknown thieves broke into a house and not only stole valuable kitchen items but also cooked dinner and feasted before leaving.

The incident unfolded when the thieves, after entering the kitchen, cooked food and feasted before taking off with several items. According to police, among the stolen goods were three kilograms of Desi ghee, five kilograms of sugar, seven kilograms of pulses of various kinds, four bronze plates, a cooker, and some pickle jars.

Police said that the kitchen also showed signs of the thieves having eaten a meal, including a leftover potato-cauliflower curry, moong dal, vegetables, and chapattis.

According to house owner Ashok Kumar, the kitchen was not locked, making it easy for the intruders to gain access. "When we woke up in the morning, we found that the items were missing. The kitchen had remnants of the food they cooked the previous night. It was a strange sight," he said.

Police said that the family had gone to bed unaware of the intrusion, and it was only in the morning when they entered the kitchen to prepare food that the theft was realised.

Local leader Pinky Sharma, the head of the Salooni Mahila Mandal, suggested that the theft might be the work of 'mischievous elements or drug addicts' rather than professional thieves. "It seems more like an act of recklessness, rather than a calculated robbery," she said, adding that the culprits' actions appeared to be impulsive and without a clear motive."

Following the incident, Ashok Kumar filed a complaint with the local police. Superintendent of Police (SP) Hamirpur Bhagath Singh Thakur confirmed that a theft report had been received regarding the incident. "A case has been registered, and our team is investigating the matter," Thakur said. The police are now working to trace the thieves and gather more information about the unusual theft.

