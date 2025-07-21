Unsold Properties Piling Up, Prices At Record Lows: Kashmir's Real Estate Sector On Downward Spiral

Srinagar: Kashmir's real estate sector is reeling from one of its worst downturns in years. Unsold properties are piling up, and prices have fallen to record lows. Realtors and developers report that demand has collapsed amid a broader economic slowdown and rising investor caution.
"Over the last three years, the market has seen a major slump. Right now, most buyers are only looking at properties priced between Rs 40 to 60 lakhs," said Parvez Wani of Kashmir Avenue Realty. "High-end properties worth over Rs 1 crore simply aren't getting any takers."
Wani said the trend is being driven by end-users—mostly nuclear families—who are financing purchases through a combination of savings and loans. "We're seeing buyers invest 50 percent of their own money and take 50 percent through home loans. Everyone wants smaller, safer bets," he added.
The high-end segment, which once attracted wealthy locals and buyers from outside the Valley, has seen almost no movement.
"We are now forced to list properties worth crores in lakhs," said Mohammad Shafi Dar, a veteran property agent based in Srinagar. "A three-storey house with six or seven rooms, a hall, a garden, and parking for two cars is now being offered for a few lakhs. Just a couple of years ago, that would have sold for crores. Still, there are no takers."
Dar said he has personally suffered heavy losses in the current market. "Last year, I bought a house for Rs 2 crore using my life’s savings. I had planned to sell it this year for a modest gain. Now, I'm willing to let it go at a 30 percent loss, but I still can't find a buyer," he said. "I am not alone. This has become the new normal for many of us."
The slump is most visible in the mid- and high-end segments. Properties priced above Rs 1 crore are seeing what agents describe as complete resistance. By contrast, smaller homes and affordable plots under Rs 50 lakhs are witnessing limited but steady interest.
"There's a visible change in buyer behavior," said Mukhtar Ahmad, a Srinagar-based real estate agent. "People have become very cautious. They are looking for smaller investments, faster exits, and reduced risk."
The downturn has also taken a toll on the construction industry. Several developers have delayed or paused major projects due to low demand and financial uncertainty.
"We had planned to launch a major housing project in Srinagar’s posh area, but it has now been put on hold," Ahmad said. "It makes no sense to start anything new right now. Financial survival has become more important than profits."
The construction slowdown is affecting other sectors as well, including daily-wage laborers, transporters, and suppliers who depend on building activity for income.
Experts say the real estate slump is more than a temporary setback. Many believe the sector is facing structural fatigue after years of price stagnation and weak returns.
"This is not just a correction. It's a prolonged slowdown that began long before this crash," said Aijaz Ahmad, a local economist. "Unless economic activity picks up and buyer confidence returns, the real estate market in Kashmir will likely remain in the doldrums."
He clarified that the downfall is not "related to the situation in Kashmir." "This is not happening only in Kashmir or Jammu. The situation is likewise across the Country. It's prolonged because of structural fatigue after years of price stagnation and I don't see activity picking up any sooner."
The slump in the real estate business in the valley comes amid the government's bid to woo investors to the region in the aftermath of Article 370 abrogation on August 5, 2019.
In December, 2021, the then LG Manoj Sinha led administration held the maiden Jammu and Kashmir Investor Summit to provide an effective platform to investors to showcase potential real estate investment opportunities in the region.
According to government estimates, the projected indigenous housing demand in J&K is 2.5 Lakh dwelling units, out of which 30% is in urban areas.
