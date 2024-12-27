ETV Bharat / state

Fields Flooded, Paddy Stocks Wet, Odisha Farmers Curse Fate As Unseasonal Rains Spell Doom

Odisha’s farmers, once hopeful for a bountiful harvest, now stare at uncertainty as unseasonal rains have left fields flooded and crops rotting

Crop loss hits farmers hard in Odisha
Farmland lies ravaged due depression-induced rains (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Jagatsinghpur/Angul/Kalahandi/Boudh: When the MeT Department forecast rainfall across Odisha owing to formation of a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, it caught the farmers unaware. Hoping to reap a good crop this season, most farmers were just about getting ready for harvest ahead of procurement, when they saw their dreams getting shattered. December, usually a dry month in the state, rained twice in intervals of a week and spelt doom for hundreds of farmers.

Across Odisha, fields once golden with ripened paddy now resemble waterlogged wastelands. Unseasonal rains have wreaked havoc on their lives. “We dreamed of storing food for our families and selling the surplus for basic needs. Now, everything is ruined,” said a distraught farmer from Angul.

Crop loss hits farmers hard in Odisha
Soaked grains (ETV Bharat)

In Jagatsinghpur, paddy fields spanning hundreds of hectares lie submerged, with grains sprouting due to prolonged water exposure. Farmers who worked tirelessly through the Kharif season are left helpless, staring at their losses. Jagatsinghpur District Magistrate J. Sonal confirmed extensive damage and assured action, “The state government has been informed, and we will work to assess and address the losses.”

In Angul, the situation is no better. Low-lying areas, home to some of the district’s most vulnerable farmers, have borne the brunt of the rains. Crops have been destroyed, harvested paddy remains inaccessible, and soaked grains are sprouting before they can be salvaged.

“Every grain we saved for our survival is now wasted. Fertilizers and seeds were bought on credit. What do we do now?” questioned a farmer from Angul, his voice breaking with emotion. Thousands of farmers now wait for government assistance, demanding immediate compensation to recover from the devastation.

Crop loss hits farmers hard in Odisha
Farmers try to cover the stock with tarpaulin (ETV Bharat)

The plight of farmers in Kalahandi district is compounded by mismanagement at procurement centers. Paddy piled up in mandis has been soaked by incessant rains, threatening further losses. MLA Sagar Charan Das expressed his frustration, alleging that millers and mandi officials are exploiting farmers.

“I have visited the mandis for days, and the situation is dire. Farmers are being cheated with weight deductions of up to 7 kg per quintal. We have called for a bandh in Bhawanipatna on the December 28 to protest these irregularities,” said Das.

Crop loss hits farmers hard in Odisha
Before procurement, paddy stock piled up at mandis (ETV Bharat)

Farmers like Kunu Tandi of Dharmagarh narrated their ordeal, “Our paddy is soaked, and millers are demanding higher cuts in weight. Even after covering it with tarpaulin, nothing could be saved. We came here with hopes of earning something, but this rain has crushed us.”

In Boudh, farmers are grappling with similar challenges. Harbhanga, Boudh, and Kantamal blocks have reported significant crop damage due to rain-soaked fields. Farmers, many of whom depend on loans to cultivate, fear that wet paddy will fetch even lower prices in the market, leaving them unable to repay their debts.

Crop loss hits farmers hard in Odisha
Ahead of procurement, farmers worry as their hard work got destroyed in unseasonal rains (ETV Bharat)

“I mortgaged my wife’s jewelry for this crop, thinking it would secure our future,” said a farmer from Hadabhanga. “Now, I can’t even afford to buy seeds for the next season.”

The unseasonal rains have exposed the vulnerability of Odisha’s agriculture sector to climatic changes. While district administrations are assessing losses, farmers argue that fast compensation and better procurement policies are essential to save them from ruin. Experts suggest that improved storage facilities and insurance coverage for weather-induced losses must be prioritized to protect the state’s agricultural backbone.

Read More

Jagatsinghpur/Angul/Kalahandi/Boudh: When the MeT Department forecast rainfall across Odisha owing to formation of a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, it caught the farmers unaware. Hoping to reap a good crop this season, most farmers were just about getting ready for harvest ahead of procurement, when they saw their dreams getting shattered. December, usually a dry month in the state, rained twice in intervals of a week and spelt doom for hundreds of farmers.

Across Odisha, fields once golden with ripened paddy now resemble waterlogged wastelands. Unseasonal rains have wreaked havoc on their lives. “We dreamed of storing food for our families and selling the surplus for basic needs. Now, everything is ruined,” said a distraught farmer from Angul.

Crop loss hits farmers hard in Odisha
Soaked grains (ETV Bharat)

In Jagatsinghpur, paddy fields spanning hundreds of hectares lie submerged, with grains sprouting due to prolonged water exposure. Farmers who worked tirelessly through the Kharif season are left helpless, staring at their losses. Jagatsinghpur District Magistrate J. Sonal confirmed extensive damage and assured action, “The state government has been informed, and we will work to assess and address the losses.”

In Angul, the situation is no better. Low-lying areas, home to some of the district’s most vulnerable farmers, have borne the brunt of the rains. Crops have been destroyed, harvested paddy remains inaccessible, and soaked grains are sprouting before they can be salvaged.

“Every grain we saved for our survival is now wasted. Fertilizers and seeds were bought on credit. What do we do now?” questioned a farmer from Angul, his voice breaking with emotion. Thousands of farmers now wait for government assistance, demanding immediate compensation to recover from the devastation.

Crop loss hits farmers hard in Odisha
Farmers try to cover the stock with tarpaulin (ETV Bharat)

The plight of farmers in Kalahandi district is compounded by mismanagement at procurement centers. Paddy piled up in mandis has been soaked by incessant rains, threatening further losses. MLA Sagar Charan Das expressed his frustration, alleging that millers and mandi officials are exploiting farmers.

“I have visited the mandis for days, and the situation is dire. Farmers are being cheated with weight deductions of up to 7 kg per quintal. We have called for a bandh in Bhawanipatna on the December 28 to protest these irregularities,” said Das.

Crop loss hits farmers hard in Odisha
Before procurement, paddy stock piled up at mandis (ETV Bharat)

Farmers like Kunu Tandi of Dharmagarh narrated their ordeal, “Our paddy is soaked, and millers are demanding higher cuts in weight. Even after covering it with tarpaulin, nothing could be saved. We came here with hopes of earning something, but this rain has crushed us.”

In Boudh, farmers are grappling with similar challenges. Harbhanga, Boudh, and Kantamal blocks have reported significant crop damage due to rain-soaked fields. Farmers, many of whom depend on loans to cultivate, fear that wet paddy will fetch even lower prices in the market, leaving them unable to repay their debts.

Crop loss hits farmers hard in Odisha
Ahead of procurement, farmers worry as their hard work got destroyed in unseasonal rains (ETV Bharat)

“I mortgaged my wife’s jewelry for this crop, thinking it would secure our future,” said a farmer from Hadabhanga. “Now, I can’t even afford to buy seeds for the next season.”

The unseasonal rains have exposed the vulnerability of Odisha’s agriculture sector to climatic changes. While district administrations are assessing losses, farmers argue that fast compensation and better procurement policies are essential to save them from ruin. Experts suggest that improved storage facilities and insurance coverage for weather-induced losses must be prioritized to protect the state’s agricultural backbone.

Read More

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PADDY DESTROYED IN RAINS ODISHAKALAHANDI BOUDH FARMERSANGUL RYOTS IN DIRE STRAITSHARVESTED CROPS DESTROYEDRAINS DEVASTATE CROPS IN ODISHA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.