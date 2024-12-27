ETV Bharat / state

Fields Flooded, Paddy Stocks Wet, Odisha Farmers Curse Fate As Unseasonal Rains Spell Doom

Jagatsinghpur/Angul/Kalahandi/Boudh: When the MeT Department forecast rainfall across Odisha owing to formation of a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, it caught the farmers unaware. Hoping to reap a good crop this season, most farmers were just about getting ready for harvest ahead of procurement, when they saw their dreams getting shattered. December, usually a dry month in the state, rained twice in intervals of a week and spelt doom for hundreds of farmers.

Across Odisha, fields once golden with ripened paddy now resemble waterlogged wastelands. Unseasonal rains have wreaked havoc on their lives. “We dreamed of storing food for our families and selling the surplus for basic needs. Now, everything is ruined,” said a distraught farmer from Angul.

Soaked grains (ETV Bharat)

In Jagatsinghpur, paddy fields spanning hundreds of hectares lie submerged, with grains sprouting due to prolonged water exposure. Farmers who worked tirelessly through the Kharif season are left helpless, staring at their losses. Jagatsinghpur District Magistrate J. Sonal confirmed extensive damage and assured action, “The state government has been informed, and we will work to assess and address the losses.”

In Angul, the situation is no better. Low-lying areas, home to some of the district’s most vulnerable farmers, have borne the brunt of the rains. Crops have been destroyed, harvested paddy remains inaccessible, and soaked grains are sprouting before they can be salvaged.

“Every grain we saved for our survival is now wasted. Fertilizers and seeds were bought on credit. What do we do now?” questioned a farmer from Angul, his voice breaking with emotion. Thousands of farmers now wait for government assistance, demanding immediate compensation to recover from the devastation.